Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $373,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $424,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

