Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $373,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 331,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.66 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

