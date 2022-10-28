Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $382,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 138,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

