Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $387,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424,627 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the first quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 876,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,589 shares of company stock worth $29,564,137. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AHCO stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

