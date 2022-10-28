Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $390,000 in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $1,488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $1,264,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.06. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 325,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

