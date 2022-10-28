Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $353,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.55. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,110,403 shares in the company, valued at $271,093,119.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,093,119.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287 over the last three months. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

