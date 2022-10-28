Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $368,000 Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.