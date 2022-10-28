Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $375,000 Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after buying an additional 263,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after buying an additional 450,006 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.