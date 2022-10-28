Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $383,000 Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $119,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,453,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

