Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 178,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 175,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $19.93 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

