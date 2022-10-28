Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 62.0% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 35.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $821.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $730.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $984.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,187.11.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

