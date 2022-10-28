Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $14.24.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

