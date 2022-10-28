Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.28. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

