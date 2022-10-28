Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

