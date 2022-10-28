Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STEP opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.52 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.