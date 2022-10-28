Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after buying an additional 505,635 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 77,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 636,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

