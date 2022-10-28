Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,507 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.88. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $888,625. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

