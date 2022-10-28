Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 65,297 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.