Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Latch worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 3,446.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Latch by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

LTCH opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Latch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

