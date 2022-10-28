Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,981,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

