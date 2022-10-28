Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,181 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $28.77 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

