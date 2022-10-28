Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 563,317 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563,317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 69.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 342,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.4 %

PRIM opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.15. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.