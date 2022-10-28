Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $354,000 Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,045,624 shares in the company, valued at $109,581,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $47,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,045,624 shares in the company, valued at $109,581,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,740 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.34 million.

CTKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

