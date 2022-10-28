Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $368,000 Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 68,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $2,320,574.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,291.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,035 shares of company stock worth $41,949,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

