Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $381,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ProAssurance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

