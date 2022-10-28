Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $382,000 Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

