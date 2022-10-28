Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $385,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGH opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

