Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 692,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $73.48.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.