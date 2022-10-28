Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,088,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.98. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

