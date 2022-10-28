Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 232,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 902.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 50.82%.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.