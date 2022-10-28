Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

