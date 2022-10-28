ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ModivCare by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

MODV stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $176.77.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $631.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

