Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.07).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.80 ($2.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 21,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

