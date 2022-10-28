Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,093 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $32.54 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $729.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

