Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.88

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 4548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,893,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,893,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.