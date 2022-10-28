musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 9.60 ($0.12) on Wednesday. musicMagpie has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.67. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 million and a PE ratio of 970.00.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

