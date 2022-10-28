National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

