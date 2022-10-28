Nicholas Company Inc. Has $160.10 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $160,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.