Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,428.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 568,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

