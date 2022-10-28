Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.47 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

