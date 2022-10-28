NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

