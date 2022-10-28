Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $329,280.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.