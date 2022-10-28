NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells $366,900.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,541,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,543,132.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 1,800 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $195,582.92.

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Trading Up 0.8 %

SMR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

