Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 240,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 287,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock worth $1,208,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.23 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

