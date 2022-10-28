Outfitter Financial LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

