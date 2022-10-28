PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $46.37 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

