Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

