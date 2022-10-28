Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

PDL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Read More

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.