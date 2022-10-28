Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Petra Diamonds Price Performance
PDL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55.
About Petra Diamonds
