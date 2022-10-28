Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

