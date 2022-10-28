Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.